MIAMI - Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brayden Schnur both lost first-round qualifying matches at the Miami Open on Monday.
Dabrowski, from Ottawa, lost 7-5, 6-2 to Russia's Varvara Gracheva, while Schnur, from Pickering, Ont., fell 6-4, 6-1 to Italy's Federico Gaio.
Dabrowski is ranked 10th in the world in doubles but just 498th in singles. Gracheva is 99th in singles and the No. 6 seed in qualifying.
Gracheva converted on all six of her break-point chances.
Schnur, ranked 221st, failed to save five of six break points against the 142nd-ranked Gaio.
No. 2 women's qualifying seed Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., was scheduled to face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania later Monday. Fernandez is coming off her first career WTA Tour event win on Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico.
Players need to win two qualifying matches to be guaranteed a spot in the main draw.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is the lone Canadian woman with a main-draw spot. She'll get a first-round bye as the No. 8 seed.
No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., No. 11 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, No. 12 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil are in the men's main draw.
The seeds get first-round byes while Pospisil will face a qualifier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.