Lions' Gwacham, Als' Harris, Ticats' White named CFL top performers for Week 11

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Tim White (12) is brought down by Montreal Alouettes defence during second half CFL football action in Montreal on August 20, 2022. White, B.C. linebacker Obum Gwacham and Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris have been named the CFL's top performers for Week 11 of the 2022 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

 GMH

TORONTO - B.C. linebacker Obum Gwacham, Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris and Hamilton receiver Tim White have been named the CFL's top performers for Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Gwacham posted single-game highs in tackles (five) and sacks (two) as the Lions overcame a foot injury to star quarterback Nathan Rourke and improved to 8-1 with a 28-10 win over Saskatchewan on Friday in Regina.

Gwacham has 16 tackles and four sacks in nine games with the Lions this season.

Harris set season-highs with 382 passing yards and three touchdown passes as the Alouettes edged Hamilton 29-28 to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

White had a career-high 145 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a losing cause for the Tiger-Cats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.