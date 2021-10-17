Marseille fans pay their Bernard Tapie tributes, Lens and Nice lose

A giant image of the late Bernard Tapie is displayed prior of the French League One soccer match between Marseille and FC Lorient at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Bernard Tapie, a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)