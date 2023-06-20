FC Cincinnati looks to add to winning record as Toronto FC comes to visit

Toronto FC goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh is shown in action for Toronto FC II on June 15, 2023, at York Lions Stadium in Toronto. Ranjitsingh is expected to start for Toronto FC on Wednesday against FC Cincinnati with starter Sean Johnson (U.S.) and backup Tomas Romero (El Salvador) away on international duty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto FC/Lucas Kschischang **MANDATORY CREDIT**