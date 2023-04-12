Win or go home: Toronto Raptors host Chicago Bulls in NBA play-in tournament

Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) looks to shoot against Boston Celtics' Derrick White during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Boston. The No. 9 seed Raptors (41-41) host the No. 10 Chicago Bulls (40-42) in the NBA's Eastern Conference play-in tournament on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Dwyer