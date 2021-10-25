Vancouver Canucks eager for return to home arena packed with fans

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) eyes a shot by Seattle Kraken centre Yanni Gourde (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Seattle, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. It's been nearly 600 days since the club has played a regular-season game in front of a home crowd, a stretch that's set to end Tuesday when Vancouver hosts the Minnesota Wild. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren