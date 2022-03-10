Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

Canada, led by Isabelle Weidemann, with Valerie Maltais, centre, and Ivanie Blondin, competes during the speedskating women's team pursuit semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sue Ogrocki