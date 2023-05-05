Laval's Arnaud Desjardins to attend Bombers camp via CFL internship program

Laval Rouge et Or quarterback Arnaud Desjardins is tackled by Conner Delahey of the Saskatchewan Huskies during the first half of the Vanier Cup in London, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Desjardins ended last season celebrating a Vanier Cup championship with the Laval Rouge et Or. He will start the '23 campaign at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' training camp.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins