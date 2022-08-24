Canadian Rourke's 2022 CFL season one for the league record book

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) waits to run onto the field for introductions before a CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Even if Rourke’s stellar ‘22 season be over, it will still be one for the CFL record book. The 24-year-old Victoria native suffered a foot injury in the B.C. Lions’ 28-10 road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week. Rourke will undergo surgery and while he remains optimistic about a late-season return, his 2022 campaign remains very much in jeopardy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck