Toronto FC beats New England, rises from the ashes of heavy D.C. United defeat

Toronto FC midfielder Ralph Priso, left, controls a pass in front of FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Toronto FC starts the post-Chris Armas era against the New England Revolution on Wednesday, looking to end a six-game losing streak that prompted a weekend coaching change. nbsp;THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack