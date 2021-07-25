Hockey player coming out as gay must lead to meaningful change in game: advocates

Calgary Hitmen player Luke Prokop skates during WHL game action against the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Calgary on April 24, 2021. Advocates say a young hockey player's decision to come out as gay this past week, just as he is on the cusp of a possible National Hockey League career, needs to be a catalyst for meaningful cultural change in the game beyond Pride nights and rainbow tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Hitmen-Candice Ward *MANDATORY CREDIT*