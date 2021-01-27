Stauskas, Payton II headline Raptors 905 roster for shortened season

Cleveland Cavaliers' Nik Stauskas, front left, loses control of the ball against Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland on March 3, 2019. Canadian NBA journeyman Nik Stauskas headlines the Raptors 905 roster for the G League's shortened "bubble" season. The 27-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was the No. 8 pick in the 2014 NBA draft and spent time with Sacramento, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Portland and Cleveland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Dejak