Canada's Rivard captures gold, Dorris wins silver at Para swimming worlds

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom - Canada added two medals to its total on the second last day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Saturday.
Aurelie Rivard, of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., captured gold in the S10 100-metre freestyle competition for the third time in a row at the worlds.
“I’m very happy to successfully defend my world title for another year,” said Rivard, who also won the 50 freestyle on Monday.
“The time is a little slower than I thought, but again it’s the first time I’ve gone under a minute all season. I just take it as a step towards Paris (the 2024 Paralympic Games).”
Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic Games medallist, now has 19 career world championship medals. She is scheduled to race in the 100 backstroke on Sunday, the final day of the competition.
Danielle Dorris, of Moncton, N.B., won silver in the S7 50-metre freestyle, collecting her fourth medal at this year's world championships.
“In my mind it went as well as I could hope for,” said the 20-year-old Dorris, who won gold in the 100 backstroke and 50 butterfly as well as bronze in the 200 individual medley this week.
“My start was much better than yesterday (in the 50 fly). I was much quicker off the blocks. I’m very happy with that time.”
Canada is seventh in the medal standings at the 70-country competition with nine gold, four silver, and four bronze for 17 overall. Canada won 18 medals at last year’s worlds in Portugal which was its best performance since 21 podiums in 2010.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.