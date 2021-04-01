Woodbine CEO 'cautiously optimistic' '21 thoroughbred season will open on time

One Bad Boy, right, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, runs the 160th Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack, in Toronto on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The Ontario government announced the province will go into a four-week, provincewide shutdown Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move will allow for horse training, but not live racing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn