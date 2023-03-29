Atiba Hutchinson hopes to hoist a trophy for Canada before calling it quits

Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (11) plays the ball as Canada midfielder Atiba Hutchinson (13) defends during first half group F World Cup soccer action at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Hutchinson earned cap No. 103 coming off the bench in Canada's 4-1 win over Honduras on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette