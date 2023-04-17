Calgary Flames part ways with general manager Brad Treliving

CALGARY - Brad Treliving has left the Calgary Flames after nine seasons as general manager, the team announced Monday.
The Flames, in a release posted to the team's website, said the two sides agreed to mutually part ways.
The 53-year-old from Penticton, B.C., was in the final year of his contract with the Flames.
Calgary made the playoffs five times during his tenure, and reached the second round in 2015 and 2022. The Flames fell short of the playoffs this season, however, with a 38-27-17 record.
Don Maloney, who served as vice president of hockey operations, has been promoted to president of hockey operations and will serve as interim general manager. The team says the search for a new general manager will begin immediately.
