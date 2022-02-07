CP NewsAlert: Canadian Boutin wins bronze in short-track speedskating NewsAlert: Boutin wins bronze in short-track Feb 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEIJING - Canada's Kim Boutin has won bronze in women's short-track speedskating at the Beijing Olympics.More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Speedskating Bronze Kim Boutin Sport Beijing Olympics Track Canada Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSoccer club suspends 10-year-old player for three yearsCold case finally closedYacht club picked to run Skaha MarinaMarina operator speaks out3 years for chase, assaultHero police dog takes down suspectPenticton RCMP sees 'horrifying' spike in mental health callsQuarantine Act tickets land in Penticton courtNew BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon soars to victoryAshton coy about Liberal leadership race Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Ottawa Redblacks release DB Dandridge to pursue NFL opportunities Germany to return ancestral remains to Hawaii from museums New this week: Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Puppy Bowl Gun salutes mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year Spotify CEO says canceling Joe Rogan isn't 'the answer' Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost reunite for Super Bowl ad