Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

Winnipeg Jets new head coach Rick Bowness speaks to media during opening day of their NHL training camp practice in Winnipeg on September 22, 2022. Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods