Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual consent

FILE - Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte walks off the field after a English Premier League soccer match against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Saturday, March 18, 2023. Tottenham announced that manager Antonio Conte has left the Premier League club "by mutual agreement." (AP Photo/David Cliff, File)

 MC

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte has left his position as Tottenham manager by mutual consent, the Premier League club said Sunday.

The Italian's assistant, Cristian Stellini, has been appointed acting head coach for the rest of the season.

The announcement comes just over a week after Conte delivered a post-match rant in which he accused the team's players of being “selfish” and also took aim at the club's ownership.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said Sunday. "We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you