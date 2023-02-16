Canada Soccer invited to testify before HOC committee amid dispute with women's team

Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis, right, speaks as interim general secretary Earl Cochrane listens during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The House of Commons' heritage committee is inviting the leadership of Canada Soccer to testify in early March, putting the governing body under scrutiny over allegations of unequal treatment of the national women’s soccer team and allegations of sexual abuse within soccer programs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck