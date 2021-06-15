CFLPA feels biggest amendment it reached with CFL was getting players back on field

CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg on May 24, 2018. CFL teams will have one less Global player in 2021 but access to five-player taxi squads when they resume play later this summer. The CFL's board of governors voted in favour Monday of kicking off a 14-game schedule starting Aug. 5 after the league cancelled plans for an abbreviated 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But a big part of that was the CFL and CFL Players' Association agreeing to an amended collective-bargaining agreement last week, which the union ratified Wednesday night before the board did so Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods