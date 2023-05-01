Ottawa Redblacks have four picks within first 17 selections of CFL draft

Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce congratulates quarterback Nick Arbuckle (19) after a touchdown against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Oct. 14, 2022. Shawn Burke will have plenty of options in the CFL draft Tuesday. The Ottawa Redblacks' general manager owns four of the first 17 picks, including the first and 10th selections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang