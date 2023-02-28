Leafs trade Rasmus Sandin to Capitals for Erik Gustafsson, 2023 first-round pick

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs traded Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals for fellow defenceman Erik Gustafsson and a 2023 first-round draft pick on Tuesday.
The 29th overall selection in 2018, Sandin has four goals and 20 points in 52 games this season.
The 22-year-old registered 10 goals and 48 points in 140 regular-season appearances with the Leafs. He scored once in five playoff contests.
Gustafsson has seven goals and 38 points in 61 games so far in 2022-23.
In 370 career games with Chicago, Calgary, Philadelphia, Montreal and Washington, the 30-year-old has put up 39 goals and 187 points. He's added eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 31 playoff contests.
The pick coming to the Leafs in Tuesday's deal was acquired by Washington from Boston in last week's trade that saw the Bruins get defenceman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals.
Gustafsson, who was originally drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round in 2012, joins a Toronto roster that's been significantly reworked by general manager Kyle Dubas in recent weeks ahead of the NHL's March 3 trade deadline as the Leafs look to advance in the post-season for the first time since 2004.
The club acquired centres Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari from St. Louis on Feb. 17 before adding defenceman Jake McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty from Chicago on Monday.
Dubas has shed a number of high draft picks in recent years — including the deals with St. Louis and Chicago — but got one back in the swap for Gustafsson, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent in July after earning US$800,000 in 2022-23.
Sandin is on the books for another season with a salary cap hit of $1.4 million before potentially hitting restricted free agency in the summer of 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.