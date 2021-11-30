Kings forward Lemieux suspended five games for biting Senators captain Tkachuk

Kings forward Brendan Lemieux will be punished for biting another player.
The NHL announced on Tuesday that Lemieux has been suspended for five games after biting Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.
Lemieux was given a five-minute major and ejected from Los Angeles's 4-2 win over Ottawa on Saturday after apparently biting Tkachuk on both hands in the third period.
He will forfeit $38,750 of his salary under the terms of the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.
The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Tkachuk said after the game that Lemieux is "gutless," a "bad guy" and "a bad teammate."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.