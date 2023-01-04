Grand Prix champions Gilles, Poirier withdraw from Canadian championships

Ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, gold medallists at last month's ISU Grand Prix Final, will miss next week's Canadian figure skating championships after Gilles underwent an appendectomy. Gilles and Poirier compete during the Ice Dance Free Dance at the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Antonio Calanni