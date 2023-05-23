Injury-ravaged Toronto FC fighting fires on and off the field this season

Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne is seen in action against New York Red Bulls’ during action in Toronto on Wednesday May 17, 2023. It looked like business as usual at Toronto FC on Tuesday with Italian stars Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi both training. This despite plenty of rumours about Insigne's state of mind and a frustrated outburst from Bernardeschi after Saturday's night's 1-0 loss in Austin dropped Toronto to 2-5-7 in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young