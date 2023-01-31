Bayern signs João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City

FILE -- Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, left, plays the ball during the Champions League Group G soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Bayern Munich has made an unexpected move to bolster its struggling team by signing Portugal left back Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)