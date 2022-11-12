Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback (31) runs with the ball during second half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The '21 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang