Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Montreal 19 Ottawa 12
---
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Vegas 3 Florida 2
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Final
Coachella Valley 4 Hershey 0
(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 9 Toronto 4
Baltimore 6 Kansas City 1
Texas 8 Tampa Bay 4
Houston 6 Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 1
Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Cincinnati 8 St. Louis 4
San Diego 3 Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 6 Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 0
Interleague
Arizona 5 Detroit 0
Miami 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 2 Milwaukee 1 (10 innings)
---
MLS
CF Montreal 4 Minnesota 0
Toronto 1 Nashville 1
Vancouver 1 Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 3 D.C. United 1
Seattle 3 Charlotte FC 3
New England 3 Miami 1
Orlando City 2 Colorado 0
Columbus 2 Chicago 1
Houston 4 Los Angeles FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 4 Austin 1
New York City FC 0 Real Salt Lake 0
San Jose 2 Philadelphia 1
---