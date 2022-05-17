Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri tops Major League Salary list at US$8.153 million

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, right, attempts to score in front of Kosovo's Blendi Idrizi during the international friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Kosovo at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, Tuesday March 29, 2022. The Swiss star Shaqiri, who joined the Chicago Fire in February, tops the Major League Soccer salary list at US$8.153 million in 2022, according to figures released Tuesday by the MLS Players Association. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Buholzer-Keystone via AP