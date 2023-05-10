Canadian men in relegation battle in business end of World Rugby Sevens Series season

Ireland's Chay Mullins, left, is tackled by Canada's Phil Berna during the 9th place quarterfinal match of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong, Sunday, April 2, 2023. While Argentina looks to join New Zealand in securing a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the battle at the other end of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings will add more drama to the penultimate stop of the men's season in France this weekend. The Canadian men are in the thick of it, facing a relegation fight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Louise Delmotte