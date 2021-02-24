The Penticton Vees of the BCHL junior A hockey league announced Wednesday that forward Ethan Mann has committed to the team for the 2021-22 season.
Mann, 18, just completed his senior season at University School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, having finished as the third-leading scorer on his team with nine goals and 23 assists for 32 points in 21 games while leading the school in assists. During his four seasons with his high school squad, the 5’10”, 179-pound forward tallied 37 goals and 73 assists for 110 points in 76 games and led his team in playoff scoring with seven points in four games.
The Fox Point, Wisconsin native has also gotten into 18 games this season with Team Wisconsin in the Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League and led his team in scoring, posting nine goals and eight assists for 17 points. Mann was also involved in more playoff action with Team Wisconsin this season, adding an assist in three playoff games and suited up for a total of 46 games over the course of the season.
“Penticton is the place to be,” Mann said in a press release.
“The coaching staff is the best around as well as the individualized attention I was given. I can’t wait to help continue the tradition of success and community next year in Penticton.”