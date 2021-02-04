Two local athletes were among 18 across the country selected to participate in the Swimming Canada Virtual Distance IM Camp, which took place late last month.
KISU Swim Club members Justin Fotherby and Ashley McMillian completed the in-water portion of the camp at the Penticton Community Pool under the direction of coach Tina Hoeben.
Individual medley is a combination of four different swimming strokes – backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle – swum as one race by an individual swimmer.
In addition to swimming, participants also heard from guest speakers, like Findley Knox, 2021 Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year, and participated in seminars that focused on things like IM world record comparisons, starts and turns related to the IM, and training skills and challenges in the daily environment.
“I really enjoyed being part of this camp and am super thankful for the opportunity,” said McMillan. “I learned a lot from the key workouts, as well as the chance to learn from big players in the IM world. I will be taking everything I learned into my training for trials.”
“It was challenging, but in order for me to achieve the results I am looking for as an IM swimmer, I have had to step out of my comfort zone to face those challenges,” added Fotherby.
Hoeben, who was named head coach of the camp, saluted the national athletic organization for coming up with ways for athletes to be together while apart.
““I am very appreciative of the effort Swimming Canada is putting into making connections with swimmers across the country,” said Hoeben.
“I’m also very proud of how well Justin and Ashley performed in the key sets.”