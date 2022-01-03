You win one, you lose one.
And in a weekend home-and-home series between the Penticton Vees and West Kelowna Warriors, it was the host clubs that did all the winning.
Things started off great for the Vees on Friday night in West Kelowna as Grayson Arnott and Casey McDonald staked their team to a 2-0 lead after the opening frame. Josh Nadeau rounded out the scoring with his team-leading 20th goal of the season just eight seconds into the third period.
Carter Serhyenko earned the shutout for the Vees in what was his first B.C. Hockey League game after being acquired by Penticton on Dec. 27 from the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League. Johnny Derrick turned aside 34 of 37 shots in the Warriors’ crease.
Serhyenko was back between the pipes for the rematch Saturday night in Penticton, while Justin Katz got the nod for West Kelowna.
Only this time, it was the Warriors who stormed out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Tyler Cristall and Tyler Rubin. Ethan Mann added one for the Vees to make it 2-1 at the first intermission.
The Vees pulled ahead in the second period with markers from Brett Moravec and Thomas Pichette, before Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero replied for the Warriors with nine minutes left in the third period to knot the score at 3-3.
Overtime solved nothing, so the match was decided by a shootout.
Katz stopped all three Vees’ shooters, while Serhyenko surrendered a goal – and the win – to Chase Dafoe.
The Vees return to home ice Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre for a rematch with the Warriors. The Warriors also have a Wednesday night game in Merritt against the Centennials.
On the strength of back-to-back weekend wins over the Vernon Vipers, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (22-4-1-0) are now in sole possession of first place in the Interior Conference standings with 45 points.
The Vees (21-4-0-2) are nipping at their heels with 44 points, followed by the Warriors (18-10-0-0) with 36 points. The Vipers (7-14-3-3) are in eighth place with 20 points.
Due to COVID-19 and travel issues, the BCHL has suspended out-of-conference play for the remainder of the regular season.
ICE CHIPS
The Vees have dealt first-year forward Trevor O’Brien to the Coquitlam Express in exchange for future considerations.
O’Brien, 19, collected six points in 18 games for the Vees during what was his first season in the B.C. Hockey League. He recorded just one assist in eight games prior to the trade Jan. 1.
A five-foot-10, 176-pound native of Hingham, Mass., O’Brien spent last season playing U18 AAA hockey in his home state.
“Trevor is a great kid that came to work every day with a positive attitude,” said Vees coach Fred Harbinson in a press release.
“We both decided that an opportunity to play a bigger role in Coquitlam is what was best for his long-term goals.”
O’Brien’s older brother, Jay, scored 66 points during the 2019-20 campaign with the Vees, before moving on to Boston University.