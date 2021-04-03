The Kelowna Rockets have been grounded for two weeks.
The Western Hockey League announced late Wednesday it has suspended team activities through April 14 following six additional positive COVID-19 tests.
The positive COVID-19 test results belong to two staff members and four players.
The six positive tests follow one positive test result on Tuesday. All other test results from the other participating teams in the hub centres came back negative.
In accordance with WHL protocols, the players and hockey staff were immediately isolated and tested;
— B.C. health officials have been contacted by the WHL;
— all close contacts have been instructed to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days; and,
— contact tracing has started.
The WHL or Kelowna Rockets will not be providing any further comment at this time, they said in press releases issued on Wednesday.
The WHL said it will continue to work in consultation with B.C. Health Authorities on when it is safe for the Kelowna Rockets to resume team activities. Ten games have been postponed or rescheduled as a result.