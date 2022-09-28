Ladies of the Penticton Golf & Country Club played a game of Mutt & Jeff on Tuesday.
Results were calculated by using each golfer’s gross score from all par-3 and par-5 holes, subtracting the highest-par-5 score and then half the player’s handicap.
In the 0-19 handicap group, Rose Tweter came out on top with a score of 29.5, followed by Laura Mansell with a 32.5 by countback and Marca McKenzie with a 32.5
In the 20-25 handicap group, Judy Hillier won with a score of 31, followed by Sherry Badger (32.5) and Noeline McWilliams (33.5 by countback).
Finally, in the 26-plus handicap group, Donna Gregoire claimed victory with a 30.5, while Lynn Nitschke (32.5 by countback) and Laurie Kadin (32.5) were the runners-up.