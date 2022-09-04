The Penticton Vees played their annual Peaches Cup intrasquad game Saturday night and Team Blue topped Team White 4-1 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).
Team Blue was led by newcomer Hiroki Gojsic and returnee Bradly Nadeau as each had a pair of points. Gojsic registered a goal and an assist and Nadeau chipped in with a pair of assists in the win. Beanie Richter, Tim Shutz, and Gabriel Guilbault also scored for Team Blue.
Richter had Team Blue out ahead 1-0 after 20-minutes when he scored on a rebound at 6:08 of the opening frame. Shutz and Guilbault scored in the back half of the middle frame to extend Blue’s lead to 3-0. Shutz scored at 10:16 and Guibault’s point shot found the back of the net at 18:55.
Both teams traded goals in the final 20-minutes. Gojsic padded Team Blue’s lead when he scored on the power play to make it 4-0 just 90-seconds into the final frame. Team White got on the scoresheet 12-minutes into the third on a nice backhand deke by Jan Seidl.
Luca Di Pasquo, Hank Levy, and Derek Sparks all saw action between the pipes. All three goalies showed well, including Di Pasquo who had a clean sheet in two periods of work.
The Vees open their 2022 Exhibition Schedule on Friday, September 9th, against the Vernon Vipers at the SOEC. Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors. Local youth under 19 are free courtesy of Peter Bros. Paving. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com