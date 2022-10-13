Senior men’s hockey returns to Penticton this weekend as the freshly repolished Silver Bullets play host to the Powell River Regals on Friday and Saturday nights at Memorial Arena.
For decades, senior men’s hockey clubs – most featuring ex-professional and ex-junior players between the ages of 20 and 40 – were the hottest ticket in Penticton, but the last incarnation of the Silver Bullets folded in 1994.
One of the new team’s organizers is Matthew Fraser, an ex-junior player and current strength and conditioning coach for the Penticton Vees.
Warm-ups start both nights at 6:30 p.m., with puck drop at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation to help with the team’s costs.