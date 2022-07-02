A theme always emerges as the Sheriff prepares to write this weekly column.
From e-bike rules to out-of-valley vacations when you realize what a jewel we have in the Okanagan, a common thread emerges thanks to the constant flow of emails, texts and outdoor outings.
That became obvious Wednesday as cycling leader Jim took us up Knox Mountain, across to Magic Estates and the backroads of the Glenmore Valley in Kelowna.
As the others started their climb up Dilworth Drive, the Sheriff stopped at the yellow gate where a man was checking
the trail map. “Do you need someone to tell you where to go?” the Sheriff asked with a laugh.
After explaining he could hike the paved road or Apex Trail to the first and second lookouts, the Sheriff recommended the panoramic viewpoints of Paul’s Tomb Trail even if he and his wife decided to go only a short distance down this popular trail from the first lookout.
Catching up with the group, we met cyclist Ellen who lives in the Wilden neighbourhood and we shared some of our favourite routes as she accompanied us.
The epitome of enthusiastic outdoors people sharing routes was our recent cycling vacation in Calgary and the Kootenays when friends Betty and Bryan shared their hiking/cycling trails around Kimberley.
Last weekend’s Calgary trail reviews produced considerable reader feedback and more sharing.
Colleen MacDonald, author of Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond, introduced the Sheriff to Lori Beattie (fitfrog.ca) who just released her new guidebook, Calgary’s Best Bike Rides and Trails.
“She and I have corresponded and chatted about our craziness for book writing and cycling! (I think she and I must be twins separated at birth; we both love creating cycling guidebooks and have self-published our books.) I also have a copy of her Calgary Walks book; her books are very well done!”
Author, guide and CTV host Beattie laughed when the Sheriff wished he would have known about her cycling book before, rather than after, his Calgary trip. She also shared her assessment of the two trails we did.
The 145-kilometre Rotary/Mattamy Greenway that encircles the entire city “has a bit of everything so you can touch on many highlights (like Harvie Passage Whitewater Park),” she said. “The Glenmore Reservoir is one of the top rides in the city for all the natural beauty and big views of the mountains. I saw a baby moose and mum while enjoying the reservoir last week.”
As for her personal favourites from 25 years of cycling, “I would feature ride 49 in my book: the north route that is downtown, and up and over Nose Hill Park, Calgary’s highest point, with 100s of different types of flowering plants, glacial erratics and a
medicine wheel. I would also feature the
ride from Bridgeland through the East Village past St. Patrick’s Island along the Bow River, along cycle tracks, through the Beltline and past murals (see yycbump.com).”
She just received a rave review from Andrew Penner of the Calgary Herald who claimed: “Calgary is one of the best biking cities in the world; from riverside rides to community cruises; the variety and the options are off the charts.”
Her website guidebook page lists stores where her books are available. “And from me (I mail it or they can pick up a signed copy from my front step) or have it ordered to a local bookstore like Indigo.”
BTW, MacDonald’s latest guidebook, Let’s Go Biking to Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Sunshine Coast, and her others are available at Mosaic Books, Indigo, online at: letsgobiking.net/book and e-transfer through colleen@letsgobiking.net. A Tri-cycle book bundle of all three paperbacks and three eBooks is $99.95.
From column reader Pim: “When I am in Calgary, I often spend some time on the trails from Fish Creek Provincial Park (like we did), would meet up with my wife and her sister for lunch downtown, and would drive back with them. There are similar trails following the rivers in Edmonton. I have often walked the trails when visiting our daughter who lives in Edmonton.”
——————————
A reminder that Big White Ski Resort will open for a summer season of biking, hiking, scenic chairlist rides and multiple activities on Thursday (July 7).
Some lucky bike and winter season pass-holders can also win two VIP tickets (valued at $898 per pair) to Rock the Lake music
festival at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Simply purchase your Bike Season Pass or your Early Bird Winter Season Pass before July 16.”
——————————
A project near and dear to the hearts of directors with Friends of South Slopes was recently completed. Pete’s Bridge on Fairlane Loop Trail (over Hachey Creek) was constructed after the 2003 Okanagan Mountain wildfire but was rotting.
The FOSS Trail Maintenance Crew salvaged materials from defunct bridges FOSS built in 2008 in Priest Creek Linear Park. The 2017 flooding rerouted the creek bypassing those bridges. Bridge installation was completed last fall and new approaches built this spring.
Pete Spencer was an integral part of the FOSS board from 2010 until his tragic passing in 2021. A recognition plaque will be erected on the bridge and a new memorial bench, built by FOSS’ Trail Maintenance Crew boss Milt Stevenson and director Alan Milnes, was installed above the new bridge on a knoll overlooking a peaceful meadow with views of Okanagan Lake.
Friends are invited to join FOSS and Pete’s family for a bridge/bench dedication at
10 a.m. on July 16. The trail is a 10-minute walk up Lost Lake Trail from the Stewart Road East trailhead.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net