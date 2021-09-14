VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Anthony Allepot
Height: 6’3
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: Defence
Shot: Left
Home: Trois-Rivieres, Quebec
Age: 20
COACHING REPORT
“Anthony is a force — a big player who skates well and is very hard to play against. His defensive wall play is aggressive and physical, and he wins his net front battles. With four years of junior hockey experience, we expect Anthony will be a leader, and play in critical defensive situations,” Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson said.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
Allepot ’s background is certainly unique: His father wanted to study in Canada and left his home of Cote D’Ivoire, Africa for Trois-Rivieres, Quebec in the late 1980s. He fell in love with the area and also with a local woman, and still calls the city, which is just over an hour to the northeast of Montreal, home.
Basketball is the family’s primary sport, with Anthony’s Dad having just stepped down after coaching the local college team for more than 20 years. Anthony loves the sport and considers Michael Jordan an inspiration, but decided to focus on his other love, hockey.
Both of his younger sisters, who he has a strong relationship with, are considered to be high-level athletes.
“My father has always been there to support and guide me. He’s a coach, and he’s parented me in a disciplined manner... he’s given me a love for athletics, in general. My Mom is less interested in sports, and focused on just our happiness and well-being. She is a high school math teacher, so there wasn’t any leeway to get good grades in school.”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
Allepot has spent the last four seasons in the QMJHL, all with the Val D’or team, seven hours northwest of Montreal.
“I still remember my draft day to be one of my happier moments in the sport. I was chosen in the second round by Val D’Or... it was such a great weekend to share with family and friends.”
Last season, the Val D’Or team had great success, reaching the QJMHL finals.
“Game 2 was the highlight of the season,” he said. We had a very good team and then, finally, we were permitted to have fans in the arena. Only 2,500 fans were in the building, but it was just so exciting to play in an important moment, with a crowd cheering you on again. We ended up losing the series in six games, but our team had a great season.”
BEING A VEE
“Frankly, as a French-Canadian growing up in a smaller Quebec community, the QMJHL was always my focus, but after investigating the Vees, and watching some videos, I quickly understood that I was going to play in the best Junior A organization in the country. I am looking forward to playing for Penticton. I’m a big guy and I like to use my size and strength to lay some big hits; I take pride in my defensive game and I like that my teammates feel safe when I’m on the ice. The fans look loud and amazing — I can’t wait to meet them.”