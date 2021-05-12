Junior hockey

Fan favourite Ethan Martini, right with Vees assistant coach Steve Cawley.

The BCHL’S Penticton Vees presented its annual team awards following the wrap-up to their season.

The team finished with an overall record of 31-2-0-1 which included winning the Okanagan Cup mini-tournament in the fall and then going 18-1-1 in pod play against teams from Cranbrook and Trail.

The following were the winners in each category:

Tyler Ho — Unsung Hero (sponsored by Lang Vineyards)

Frank Djurasevic — Most Improved Player (sponsored by Sherwood Signs & Graphics)

Fin Williams — Best-Conditioned Athlete (sponsored by Murray GM)

Beanie Richter — Robert Skinner Courage Award (sponsored by Canadian Tire)

Tristan Amonte — Most Inspirational (sponsored by Tim Hortons)

Jacob Quillan — Most Sportsmanlike (sponsored by Grizzly Excavating)

Stefano Bottini — Academic Achievement Award (sponsored by Home Hardware)

Tristan Amonte — Vees on Vees Most Popular Player (sponsored by Kirk Chamberlain)

Ethan Martini — The Fan’s Favourite (sponsored by Elliott Row 4Her 4 Him)

Luc Wilson — Leading Scorer (sponsored by Game Time Sports)

Grayson Arnott — Best Defenceman (sponsored by Penticton Alumni Hockey Club)

Ryan McGuire — Rookie of the Year (sponsored by BC Hockey Hall of Fame)

Entire 2021 Penticton Vees — Most Valuable Player (sponsored by Making Cents Bookkeeping)