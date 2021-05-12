The BCHL’S Penticton Vees presented its annual team awards following the wrap-up to their season.
The team finished with an overall record of 31-2-0-1 which included winning the Okanagan Cup mini-tournament in the fall and then going 18-1-1 in pod play against teams from Cranbrook and Trail.
The following were the winners in each category:
Tyler Ho — Unsung Hero (sponsored by Lang Vineyards)
Frank Djurasevic — Most Improved Player (sponsored by Sherwood Signs & Graphics)
Fin Williams — Best-Conditioned Athlete (sponsored by Murray GM)
Beanie Richter — Robert Skinner Courage Award (sponsored by Canadian Tire)
Tristan Amonte — Most Inspirational (sponsored by Tim Hortons)
Jacob Quillan — Most Sportsmanlike (sponsored by Grizzly Excavating)
Stefano Bottini — Academic Achievement Award (sponsored by Home Hardware)
Tristan Amonte — Vees on Vees Most Popular Player (sponsored by Kirk Chamberlain)
Ethan Martini — The Fan’s Favourite (sponsored by Elliott Row 4Her 4 Him)
Luc Wilson — Leading Scorer (sponsored by Game Time Sports)
Grayson Arnott — Best Defenceman (sponsored by Penticton Alumni Hockey Club)
Ryan McGuire — Rookie of the Year (sponsored by BC Hockey Hall of Fame)
Entire 2021 Penticton Vees — Most Valuable Player (sponsored by Making Cents Bookkeeping)