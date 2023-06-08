Sweet and sour was the scoring method of choice for Ladies Day this week at the Penticton Golf & Country Club.
Players counted their four best scores on the front nine, four best scores on the back nine, plus their worst score on any hole, then subtracted half their handicap to come up with a total.
In the first flight (handicap seven to 19), Elsy Mackie won with a net score of 30 by countback. Maureen Bildfell (30) and Laura Mansell (31) were the runners-up.
In the second flight (handicap 20 to 21) Linda Heaslip scored a low-net 28.5, followed by Jocko Bidlake (29) and Val Plourde (29.5).
Finally, in the third flight (handicap 22-plus) Elaine Vonck came out on top with a net score of 22.5. The runners-up were Melanie Coupland (28) and Stacy Vande Cappelle (30.5).