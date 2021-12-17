The BCHL and Travel Penticton announced a partnership today for the league’s 60th Anniversary weekend Jan. 14 to 16 in Penticton.
Travel Penticton will have a visible presence during the event and will also partner with the league on a contest to send a lucky winner and a guest to the 60th Anniversary weekend.
“Travel Penticton is excited to be partnering with the BCHL in support of the league’s 60th Anniversary event, hosted by the community of Penticton,” said Brad Morgan, Marketing Director of Travel Penticton. “Penticton has a long and storied hockey history from the Vees, the BC Hockey Hall of Fame, Okanagan Hockey Academy and summer camps. We have a passionate local community that loves everything hockey. Hosting the BCHL 60th Anniversary event is a great way to honour our deep hockey roots and the local alumni, while also celebrating the opening of our new outdoor public skating rink.”
The contest begins tomorrow and will require BCHL fans to follow a simple set of rules to enter. The winner will receive complimentary tickets to the weekend’s events, a two-night stay at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and a $75 gift card to the Hooded Merganser restaurant.
“The BCHL is pleased to partner with Travel Penticton for our 60th Anniversary event,” said BCHL Commissioner Chris Hebb. “While we are grateful to have the support of the host community in Penticton, it’s also important that we make this event for fans throughout the province and this initiative will allow us to host two of them that may not have been able to attend otherwise.”