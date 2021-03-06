Now more than ever it’s important to stay active and enjoy the great outdoors, and Hoodoo Adventures is going that extra mile to make it possible for its many clients.
According to founder and CEO Lyndie Hill, who owns Hoodoo with husband Mike, it’s not been an easy task in these uncertain times.
“Because of COVID, of the five departments in our business there’s not a single one that has gone unscathed but we have been able to adapt and be flexible,” said Lyndie. “It’s fantastic to see people outdoors and doing things and we hope to offer more skills courses and outdoor education programs so people are doing it safely.
“We’ve always struggled to get that message across but, however we had to get there, it’s good that we’re here.”
The ever-changing COVID restrictions for the Hills has meant many changes, including pre-booking the inside climbing wall and even adding a portable outdoor classroom.
The couple remember when they first opened Hoodoo in 2007 there were some who thought the business would never fly, but they proved them wrong.
In fact, they’ve elevated Hoodoo to the world stage while at the same time staying true to their roots and the community they live in.
“Everything we have ever done has always been about giving to the community and we’ve always been giving back, it’s been a two-way street since day one,” said Mike.
"We’ve been humbled and blown away by the support by everyone in the valley, and Penticton in particular has rallied around us, parents, schools, climbers and the big demographic that exists here, the 50-plus who have been our key clients from the beginning.”
In 2020, Hoodoo won Business of the Year in the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber Business Excellence Awards and was one of about 80 firms in the country to receive a special subsidy from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.
Also last year, they received a Travelers’ Choice Award through Trip Advisor.
Hoodoo had been chosen to host a demo event for the Adventure Racing World Series — Expedition Canada — that was scheduled for 2020 but was moved to June of this year.
“We have teams from all over the world that have registered, so we’re hoping the travel restrictions are lifted,” added Mike.
Hoodoo’s varied programs are available to all ages from kids to seniors and for almost every skill level including children with special needs, which is very close to both their hearts.
Mike recalled the kind words from a parent just last weekend when they took some kids with autism snowshoeing in the back country.
The mother told him her daughter “comes alive” knowing she will be going out with Hoodoo and tries things she wouldn’t normally do.
“Hearing that from the parent just gave us a massive shot in the arm and reminded us that so much more of what we do is lot more than a business it’s an injection of support into the community that touches people in so many ways, especially now,” said Mike.