Summerland native Justin Kripps and Cam Stones slid one spot short of the World Cup two-man bobsleigh podium on Saturday in Konigssee, Germany.
Two strong pushes and solid drives that ended with a combined time of 1:39.84 down the 16-corner track left the Canadians scratching their heads in fourth place.
“I think we executed well. I was happy with my driving and our pushes, but we just don’t really have the set-up (runners) for this kind of warm weather, so I think we were a bit behind on the equipment today unfortunately,” said the 34-year-old Kripps.
Germany’s Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis continued their dominance of the men’s World Cup bobsleigh circuit, winning with a time of 1:38.69. Johannes Lochner and Eric Franke, also of Germany, snagged the silver at 1:38.89. Austria’s Ben Maier and Kristian Huber slid into the bronze-medal step of the podium with a time of 1:39.65.
Kripps, who has three medals on the World Cup circuit already this year, has had a lot of success on the track in Konigssee. His first career World Cup podium in the driver’s seat came on the German track in 2014 when he won the race just prior to the Sochi Olympic Winter Games. He enjoyed a double-medal weekend in Konigssee one year ago.