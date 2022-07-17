Kelowna’s Cory Krist raises his arm in victory as he crosses the finish line of the Peach Classic Triathlon Sunday morning. He finished the swim, bike and run event in just under two hours.
featured
Peach City Triathlon
- Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Mom sentenced to probation for scaring kid's bullies with truck
- Police respond to Facebook group
- Bobbitt says he’s ‘not ready yet’ to leave prison
- 3 beavers culled from Skaha Park pond
- Police vehicle sends 2 men to hospital
- Judge goes light on homeless fentanyl dealer
- Lawyer trying to bury Keremeos attacker's psych report
- Anti-crime group planning rally at city hall
- PIB warning public to stay off the KVR Trail
- What is, what could have been
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.