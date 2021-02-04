Three former Penticton Vees netminders have been named to the watch list for the Mike Richter Award, given to U.S. college hockey’s top goaltender
Zach Driscoll (15-16), Jack LaFontaine (18-19), and Adam Scheel (17-18) were among 33 nominees unveiled this week by the Hockey Commissioners Association.
Driscoll was listed for the second straight season. The native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, has a 2.35 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and overall record of 6-4-2 in 12 games this season with the Bemidji State Beavers.
LaFontaine has been one of the best goaltenders to man the crease in U.S. college hockey this season, leading the University of Minnesota to 13 wins in his 16 appearances, which has also earned him a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award.
And now into his junior season with the University of North Dakota, Scheel has taken over the reins as the No. 1 goaltender for the Fighting Hawks, putting up a 12-3-1 record in 17 games played between the pipes this season to go along with a sparkling 1.99 GAA.
A committee of voters, made up of a cross-section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media, will pare down the watch list to approximately 15 names within the next two weeks and then ultimately choose the winner, who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four.
The three former Vees are among six former B.C. Hockey League players to make the watch list.