Peyton Trzaska made 55 saves in posting a shutout and leading Princeton Posse to a 4-0 win over Kimberley Dynamiters in Kootenay International Junior B hockey playoff action, Thursday.
The Posse now lead the best-of-seven championship series 3-2 with Game 6 Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Kimberley beginning at 7 p.m. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 will be Monday night in Princeton.
Jonathan Ward, Brennan Watterson, Tanner Funk and Curtis Gould scored in the victory. Dayton Nelson had two assists.
Trystan Self was the logging goalie stopping 32 of 36 shots.
Princeton led 1-0 at the end of the first period and 2-0 at the end of the second. All four goals were scored at even strength.