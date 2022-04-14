Josh Nadeau's goal with three seconds left on the clock lifted Penticton Vees to a 2-1 win over Prince George Spruce Kings in BCHL junior hockey action, Friday.
It was Game 1 in the best-of-seven Interior division semi-final. Game 2 is also at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Saturday at 7 p.m.
Bradly Nadeau scored the other goal at 19:38 in the second period.
Simon Labelle had the lone Prince George marker at 6:36 in the first period.
The contest — played before more than 3,000 fans — was a goaltending battle between Kaeden Lane of the Vees and Jordan Fairlie of Prince George. Lane made 24 stops in the win and Fairlie 32.
There were three minor penalties called in total — all in the first period. Neither team scored on the powerplay.