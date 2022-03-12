SUMMERLAND — Zachary Park scored with one second left in overtime to lift Osoyoos Coyotes to a 2-1 win and series victory over Summerland Steam in KIJHL junior hockey, Friday.
With the win, Osoyoos takes the best-of-seven divisional final 4-2. Three of the six games in the series were decided in overtime.
Jack Henderson and Park (at 19:59 in overtime) had the Osoyoos goals while Jack Lynes replied for Summerland.
Kenneth Marquart was the winning goalie with 25 saves. Ben Lewis stopped 38 shots for Summerland.
On Thursday, Ryan Bester’s goal at 14:56 of the third period stood as the game winner when Osoyoos edged Summerland 2-1 in Game 5. Tegan Neuman also scored for the Coyotes while Jackson MacDonald had the lone Summerland marker. Kenneth Marquart made 27 saves in the win. Colton Maculay stopped 33 shots for the Steam and was named the game’s No. 1 star.
Osoyoos now advances to face Revelstoke in the Okanagan Shuswap conference final. Dates will be announced later.